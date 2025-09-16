Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,856,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,939,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,415,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,985,000 after acquiring an additional 737,578 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,411,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 695,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 181.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 816,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 526,840 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

