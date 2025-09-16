Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,299 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.12.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

