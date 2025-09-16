25,218 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,042,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 364,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 256,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,583.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 180,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 176,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 4.1%

XME stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

