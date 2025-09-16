Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $2 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 0.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR opened at $223.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $224.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.93 and its 200-day moving average is $191.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

