Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 2,112 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 427,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

