Doximity, Inc. $DOCS Stock Holdings Increased by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,934. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $114,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,721.62. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,380. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Doximity Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

