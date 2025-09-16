AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,779,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,337 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,996,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,020 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,395,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,318,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,370,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 3,428,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 101,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,408.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,410.25. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.