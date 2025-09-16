Dudley & Shanley Inc. Buys 22,645 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the quarter. Kadant makes up approximately 2.8% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $314.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.15 and its 200 day moving average is $325.53. Kadant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.30 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the sale, the director owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,242.50. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

