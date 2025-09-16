Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $30.04 Million Position in Service Corporation International $SCI

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 369,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Service Corporation International accounts for 4.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $30,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Service Corporation International by 225.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Service Corporation International by 87.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Service Corporation International in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Corporation International in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Service Corporation International by 127.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Corporation International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,514 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $199,636.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 56,100 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $4,295,577.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,602,851.44. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,082 shares of company stock worth $20,117,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.