Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,040 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at $350,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 31.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 11.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush lowered their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $28,897.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,006.30. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,365 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,856 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.