Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. $BSM

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,396,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,441,338.20. This represents a 0.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 163,080 shares of company stock worth $1,983,910. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.9%

BSM stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 61.21%.The business had revenue of $159.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Black Stone Minerals

About Black Stone Minerals

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.