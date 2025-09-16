MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price target (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,335.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,381.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,309.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.