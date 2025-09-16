Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.26.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

