32,548 Shares in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. $SPRO Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 7,638,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,932 shares during the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Spero Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.27% and a negative net margin of 110.35%.The business had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

