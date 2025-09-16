Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 108 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $189.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

