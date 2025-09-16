NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Receives $43.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.8750.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Get NiSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NiSource Trading Down 1.1%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in NiSource by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 52,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 400.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 100,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.