NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Receives $43.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.8750.
NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NiSource Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NI opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
NiSource Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NiSource
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.