Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $455,000 Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 610,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,107 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

