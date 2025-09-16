Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $530,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE stock opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,730 shares of company stock worth $42,171,892 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

