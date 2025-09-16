Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,118,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 924,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,727,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,790,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,226,000 after acquiring an additional 283,454 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,068,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,491,000 after acquiring an additional 376,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,262,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,083,000 after buying an additional 707,471 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.5%

BKR opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

