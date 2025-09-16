Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in General Mills by 1,517.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Get Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.