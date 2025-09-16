Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in KLA by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $988.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $907.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $803.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $990.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. KLA’s payout ratio is 25.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $29,348,291. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

