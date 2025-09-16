Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February $ZFEB

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter valued at $420,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter worth about $181,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr February alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Price Performance

Shares of ZFEB stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr February (ZFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.