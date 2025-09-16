Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,126,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,854,000 after acquiring an additional 218,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,831,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,357,000 after acquiring an additional 82,835 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,465,000 after acquiring an additional 798,167 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,518,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after acquiring an additional 242,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,588,000 after acquiring an additional 305,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

