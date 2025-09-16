2,059 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,539,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares during the period.

BATS:ITA opened at $201.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.75.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

