iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $464.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $464.62.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

