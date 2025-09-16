Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VB stock opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

