Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 54,690.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,790,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,453 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,530,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,682,000 after purchasing an additional 148,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

