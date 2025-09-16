Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MA. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $583.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $574.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,521,861. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.