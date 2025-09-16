Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Express Company $AXP

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

