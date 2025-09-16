Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.6%

American Express stock opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.38 and its 200-day moving average is $292.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.