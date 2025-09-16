First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV Stake Boosted by Sard Wealth Management Group LLC

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 16.8% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $27,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,386.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 399,803 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,567.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 344,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 324,276 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 218,458 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,962,000. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,802,000.

Shares of FV opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

