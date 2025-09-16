2,148 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Bought by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Arista Networks by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Arista Networks by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,526,614 shares of company stock worth $975,547,217 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $156.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average is $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.