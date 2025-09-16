JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $309.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $309.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

