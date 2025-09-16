Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

