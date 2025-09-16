SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Stake Lifted by Sard Wealth Management Group LLC

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 7.8% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,010,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $139.78 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.60.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.