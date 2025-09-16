RMR Wealth Builders Acquires New Shares in Barclays PLC $BCS

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 37.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,607,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,263 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Barclays by 1.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 350,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 2.3% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth $230,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $21.13.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1557 dividend. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

