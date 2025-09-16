Goldstone Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,692,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,181,000 after acquiring an additional 876,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,150,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,406,000 after acquiring an additional 187,144 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,626,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 95,165 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,203,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,017,000 after buying an additional 161,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,780,000 after buying an additional 32,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. First American Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.34%.

First American Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First American Financial news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,874.85. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

