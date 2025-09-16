NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,063,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $325.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $326.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.