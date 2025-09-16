MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,642.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Argus raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.09.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $181.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average is $210.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.20 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.18%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

