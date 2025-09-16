Goldstone Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,254 Polaris Inc. $PII

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 46.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.08. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $86.51.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PII. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

