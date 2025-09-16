RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2%

LOW stock opened at $272.25 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.