Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Position Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.82.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

