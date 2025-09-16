RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTF. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 266,387 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,657,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,006,000 after acquiring an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 74,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 199.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 200,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,028 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

INTF opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

