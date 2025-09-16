RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.14.

Shares of ODFL opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.71 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

