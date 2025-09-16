Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $422,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

