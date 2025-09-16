Goldstone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $403.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.53. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.