NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 473 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of FI stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day moving average of $173.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

