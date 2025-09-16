Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases 245 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the sale, the president owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $444.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.75, a PEG ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $259.35 and a 52 week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.