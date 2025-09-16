iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DVY opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

