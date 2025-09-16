NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.69. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

